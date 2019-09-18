Navigation

Ease The Effects of Haze On Your Eyes and Throat With These Foods

Load up on these and stay indoors.
This article first appeared on www.womensweekly.com.sg
Women's Weekly
September 18, 2019
By Women's Weekly
Now that the haze season is back with a vengeance, it’s time for us to do everything we can to keep us from getting ill . The API for Petaling Jaya this morning stood at 204, which is a very unhealthy level.  While the API readings are worsening around us, you may already be experiencing the negative health effects of breathing in all that wind-blown haze, such as itchy throat, dry and irritated eyes and runny nose.

batuk kering

To counter these symptoms, load up on these TCM (traditional chinese medicine) foods that have health-boosting properties. Plus, they’re all easily available here!

Chrysanthemum Tea

Chrysanthemum has long been used to treat eye problems such as sore eyes, dry eyes and blurred vision.

Consume it: Put a few pieces of chrysanthemum flowers into a cup and pour in hot water. Let it sit for 20 minutes before drinking the tea.

