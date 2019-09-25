Common Traditional Chinese Herbs and Their Uses

More often than not, we inevitably let our hectic schedules and over-packed plans override a nourishing meal or a quick gym session. Overtime, we usually find ourselves in an endless cycle of fatigue and lethargy, scrambling to retrieve that boost of energy and zest for life.

Read: SERVE THESE HEALTHY, TASTY SALMON RECIPES FOR THIS CHINESE NEW YEAR

Traditional Chinese Medicine can help to revitalise our bodies naturally but instead of boiling it in soup or as a tea infusion, why not incorporate Chinese herbs in your every day cooking?

Eu Yan Sang‘s physicians have helpfully provided us with more information about the healing properties of some commonly-used Chinese herbs and even threw in some ideas on how to use them to make nutritious daily meals targeted at various health conditions:

Chinese Yam

Chinese yam is neutral in its properties and is suitable for most people, even pregnant women. It can relieve symptoms related to weak knees, sore lower back, frequent night urination, premature ejaculation and excessive vaginal discharge. While it can boost and improve digestive functions, those suffering serious constipation should avoid taking it.