Visit The Biggest PUMA Concept Store In SEA At KLCC

Selena Gomez, Big Sean, Ader Erorr, The Weeknd and Shantell Martin are some of the big names you’ll see at the PUMA Concept Store at KLCC in Kuala Lumpur. The biggest PUMA concept store in South East Asia, the outlet stocks not only these designers, but also PUMA Golf products as well. This is the first PUMA store to feature PUMA’s golf range.

Spanning across 400 sqm, as the biggest PUMA concept store, you can expect to find items from the brand’s collaborations with designers and celebrities. As showcased during the recent launch at KLCC, fans of the brand can look forward to stylish sportswear and leisure wear from these designers.

Biggest PUMA Concept Store At KLCC

Located on Level 3 of Suria KLCC shopping centre, the newly-launched store is spacious and airy. The well-designed layout makes it a pleasure to browse products while highlighting the latest designs.

Be it sportswear, athleisure apparel or even street wear, you’ll definitely find something to suit your needs, style and individuality here. The fashion showcase held during the launch demonstrated the new collections from PUMA, and the pieces are very exciting indeed.

PUMA Fashion Showcase During Launch of Biggest PUMA Concept Store

While PUMA may be a German brand, the latest collections showcased a lot of reds, whites and blues. Be it American, French, or even Malaysian, the vibe was very hip, indeed.

Of course, there were a lot of streetwise style as well, inspired by street culture informed by graffiti, extreme sports and music. Other than red, white and blue, colourways were heavy on black, olive greens, blush shades and neon streaks.

Overall, styles were trendy yet laid-back, lending that too-cool-for-school vibe. If you’re looking for something that says “effortless style”, then head on over to the PUMA concept store at KLCC.