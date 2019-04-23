The 4 Best Malaysian Book Clubs To Join

Book clubs bring together people who enjoy reading. More specifically, it’s a way to meet others who enjoy the books that you do. And also, to find new reads!

I’m part of an online book club, and through it, I’ve read more — and more widely — than I have in a while. But most importantly, I’ve now found a community to call my own. One with non-fictional people who understand when I fangirl over fictional characters. With people who are there to welcome me back after a trip into fictional worlds.

So, may you also find your tribe in these book clubs!

The KL Book Appreciation Club (KLBAC)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Book Appreciation Club (@readersofmalaysia) on Feb 11, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

Possibly the largest in Malaysia, this book club is mostly based online on Facebook and covers multiple genres. There are monthly discussions on pre-selected books, usually around KL, that you can join. Occasionally, the club also hosts gatherings for members to meet and swap books.

Find them on Facebook.

READ: Books To Inspire Change In Your Life!