The 4 Best Malaysian Book Clubs To Join

Book clubs bring together people who enjoy reading. More specifically, it’s a way to meet others who enjoy the books that you do. And also, to find new reads!
I’m part of an online book club, and through it, I’ve read more — and more widely — than I have in a while. But most importantly, I’ve now found a community to call my own. One with non-fictional people who understand when I fangirl over fictional characters. With people who are there to welcome me back after a trip into fictional worlds.
So, may you also find your tribe in these book clubs!
The KL Book Appreciation Club (KLBAC)
View this post on Instagram
Possibly the largest in Malaysia, this book club is mostly based online on Facebook and covers multiple genres. There are monthly discussions on pre-selected books, usually around KL, that you can join. Occasionally, the club also hosts gatherings for members to meet and swap books.
Find them on Facebook.