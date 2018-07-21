Malaysians Will Relate To This International Book Cover

In 2017, news came out that local writer Hanna Alkaf had secured an international book deal. Titled The Weight of Our Sky, the story is set during the May 13 race riots in 1969. At the heart of it is 16-year-old Melati, who must find her mother in a city besieged by violence.

What makes Mel so interesting is that she grapples with OCD and believes a sinister djinn resides within her. She also loves music and is Beatles-obsessed.

Set to hit bookstores in February 2019, Barnes and Noble (yes, the really famous book retailer!) recently revealed The Weight of Our Sky‘s cover.

They’re wearing the school uniforms Malaysian kids wear, and riding the kind of motorbike we’re all familiar with!!!!

Click here to read Barnes and Noble’s interview with Hanna. There’s also an excerpt from the book that’s making us count down the days to February.

The Weight of Our Sky is targeted at teens, but we say a good story is for all ages. You could also read and discuss the book with your older kids.