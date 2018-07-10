Happy Birthday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad!

It’s been an exciting few months for Malaysia, more so for the man behind it all: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Our Prime Minister celebrates his 93rd (!) birthday today, the 10th of July, and continues to wow us with his stamina as the world’s oldest PM.

So, it’s really touching to read this heartfelt birthday message penned by his daughter, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir. You know how there’s a saying that a father is his daughter’s first and forever hero? It’s doubly-sweet that the photos in the post are by his son-in-law *awww*.

“Happy 93rd birthday to my darling Dad. Nobody can fully know what it took to get back in the game, go out there and fight and then roll your sleeves up to work to save our beloved Malaysia. I’m proud of many things you’ve achieved but nothing has made me prouder than seeing you still willing to listen and learn from your new colleagues.”

May Tun Siti Kiss Tun Mahathir?

To celebrate his birthday, Tun Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah, gave an exclusive interview to Astro Awani. In it, the loving couple talk about #couplegoals, with Tun Siti giving her husband a peck on the cheek! Ohhh, the feels!

Messages From The Rakyat

Thank you, Tun Dr Mahathir, for taking on the responsibility of leading Malaysia. You’ve willingly sacrificed time to yourself and with your loved ones, in your golden years. You are an inspiration to us all! – Team Her Inspirasi

Happy 93rd Birthday Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad! #TunM93 1. The world oldest elected leader

2. Malaysia’s 4th Prime Minister from 1981 till 2003 and 7th PM since 10 May 2018.

3. Longest serving Prime Minister in Malaysia’s history.

4. Works harder at 93 than all of us. pic.twitter.com/uzEVSn2LZ3 — Typical Malaysian (@TypicalMsian) July 10, 2018

Dear Tun, i can’t put into words how much you have inspired me all my life. Thank you for giving us back our country. Thank you for giving me back the meaning to Negaraku. I want to meet you more than I do Beyonce. Happy birthday fellow cancerian 🧡 #TunM93 — missosixnine ♚ (@missosixnine) July 7, 2018