Happy Birthday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad!

It’s been an exciting few months for Malaysia, more so for the man behind it all: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Our Prime Minister celebrates his 93rd (!) birthday today, the 10th of July, and continues to wow us with his stamina as the world’s oldest PM.
So, it’s really touching to read this heartfelt birthday message penned by his daughter, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir. You know how there’s a saying that a father is his daughter’s first and forever hero? It’s doubly-sweet that the photos in the post are by his son-in-law *awww*.
“Happy 93rd birthday to my darling Dad. Nobody can fully know what it took to get back in the game, go out there and fight and then roll your sleeves up to work to save our beloved Malaysia. I’m proud of many things you’ve achieved but nothing has made me prouder than seeing you still willing to listen and learn from your new colleagues.”
May Tun Siti Kiss Tun Mahathir?
To celebrate his birthday, Tun Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah, gave an exclusive interview to Astro Awani. In it, the loving couple talk about #couplegoals, with Tun Siti giving her husband a peck on the cheek! Ohhh, the feels!
Messages From The Rakyat
Thank you, Tun Dr Mahathir, for taking on the responsibility of leading Malaysia. You’ve willingly sacrificed time to yourself and with your loved ones, in your golden years. You are an inspiration to us all! – Team Her Inspirasi
Happy 93rd Birthday Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad! #TunM93
1. The world oldest elected leader
2. Malaysia’s 4th Prime Minister from 1981 till 2003 and 7th PM since 10 May 2018.
3. Longest serving Prime Minister in Malaysia’s history.
4. Works harder at 93 than all of us. pic.twitter.com/uzEVSn2LZ3
— Typical Malaysian (@TypicalMsian) July 10, 2018
Happy birthday, my beloved PM 🌹 @chedetofficial #TunM #TunM93 #TunMahathir93 pic.twitter.com/Yjy702jEnN
— Hika Yasmin (@HikaYasmin) July 9, 2018
Dear Tun, i can’t put into words how much you have inspired me all my life. Thank you for giving us back our country. Thank you for giving me back the meaning to Negaraku. I want to meet you more than I do Beyonce. Happy birthday fellow cancerian 🧡 #TunM93
— missosixnine ♚ (@missosixnine) July 7, 2018
Happy Birthday Dearest Tun Mahathir , may Allah bless you always with good health, give you ease in your work and keep you safe wherever you are . Thank you for looking out for us all the time. You are in our hearts as we are in yours. Stay strong Tun! 💗🙆 #TunM93
— emi.️ (@Emlynx_) July 10, 2018