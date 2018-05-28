Grab A Bite Now with GrabFood!

Malaysian and Southeast Asia’s leading on demand transportation and fintech platform, Grab, is officially launching GrabFood today! They have now added five additional areas around the major city centre including Kampung Baru, Chow Kit, KL City Centre, Titiwangsa and Setiawangsa on top of available areas in Mont Kiara, Sri Hartamas, Bukit Damansara and Bangsar.

GrabFood serves up a variety of local and Asian delights, halal and non-halal cuisine; and modern and traditional desserts ranging from 300 merchants such as KGB (Bnagsar), Makirito, La Juiceria Superfood Cafe, Humble Chef, Inside Scoop, Devi’s Corner and many more.

Consumers can enjoy their favourite meals and snacks delivered right to their doorstep by GrabFood with just a few taps on their mobile app. You can pay seamlessly for your food via GrabPay, Grab’s cashless payment method and earn rewards with every order.

Five ways to enjoy GrabFood:

GrabFood delights palates and wallets. Key features include:

1. No minimum order requirement – From light bites to big meals, you can order to your heart’s desire without any minimum order required.

2. Flat rate RM5 delivery service – GrabFood delivery fee is set at a flat rate of RM5 per order so you can satisfy your cravings anytime of the day.

3. Schedule orders in advance – Have a party to host? Plan and order meals up to five days in advance with GrabFood. On the day of the delivery, simply track the status of your order in the app. Then, kick back, relax and wait for your food to be delivered to you.

4. Get rewarded for every order – Get rewarded while waiting for your piping hot meal delivered right to your doorstep! Every GrabFood order gives you GrabRewards points which can be used to redeem goodies and perks from the GrabRewards catalogue. For every ringgit spent, earn back five times GrabRewards points (RM1 = 5 GrabRewards points).

Hungry ? Download the app now on the App Store or Google Play Store.