DPM Wan Azizah: Housewives EPF Is From 2% of Husband’s Salary

Source: NST

Attention to all stay-at-home mums and housewives, Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, has officially clocked in to her first day of work last week (May 24) as Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to announce an important news.

She held a press conference after officially reporting for duty and one of the important issues that was mentioned was that she will be working on first would be to make an Employment Provident Fund (EPF) for housewives.

Due consideration must be given to the proposal under Pakatan Harapan’s 100-day manifesto promise as she noted will involve the proposed 2% monthly contributions by husbands, on top of receiving also RM50 from the government.