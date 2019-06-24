Navigation

Why I drove the Proton X70 to Desaru

Putting the Proton X70 to the test with a long-distance drive down south!
Eena Houzyama
Editor’s Voice
Her World
June 24, 2019
By Eena Sh
1 of 4

When I first heard about the Proton X70, I was eager to find out if it lived up to all the hype. No, I’m not a car expert and neither am I a car enthusiast. But I’m someone who drives daily on busy Kuala Lumpur streets. And since I spend so much time in the car, I personally think you could call me experienced with cars. But jokes aside, the Proton x70 being the first SUV under the national car brand, created a lot of buzz when it launched. From its voice activation to its safety features, many were eager to experience the vehicle.

Love At First Sight

A few months after the launch of the Proton x70, I was invited to review the Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark, so I took this opportunity to test drive the SUV on the five-hour drive down South. Thankfully, the team at Proton had a car available that weekend. After the brief but informative briefing, it was time to meet the much-talked about Proton x70. As the car was driven up to the front lobby, I could see how sleek yet feisty this SUV was. And when I got in, I fell in love instantly. The comfortable leather seats, neatly curved interior, and many compartments (yes, this excites me too!) were the right combination.

1 of 4

proton1

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
9 advanced sensors and 5 cameras look out for what you may miss and react accordingly, keeping you and your loved ones safe.

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
Applies the brakes automatically to avoid frontal collision.

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Alerts the driver to apply the brakes in the case of an impending collision with a slower vehicle in front.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Maintains a safe distance with the vehicle in front when cruise control is in operation.

proton 4

360 Camera and Parking Sensors
Provides visual and audio assistance during parking.

proton3

Door Opening Warning
System (DOW)
Senses potential danger when the front door is about to open.

Intelligent High BeamControl (IHBC)
The headlamps adapt to your driving situation by automatically switching between high and low beam when there
are other vehicles nearby.

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
Monitors blind spots and alerts you when vehicles are nearby.

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Alerts you if the vehicle drifts out of the lane unintentionally.

 

More Related Stories