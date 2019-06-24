Why I drove the Proton X70 to Desaru

When I first heard about the Proton X70, I was eager to find out if it lived up to all the hype. No, I’m not a car expert and neither am I a car enthusiast. But I’m someone who drives daily on busy Kuala Lumpur streets. And since I spend so much time in the car, I personally think you could call me experienced with cars. But jokes aside, the Proton x70 being the first SUV under the national car brand, created a lot of buzz when it launched. From its voice activation to its safety features, many were eager to experience the vehicle.

Love At First Sight

A few months after the launch of the Proton x70, I was invited to review the Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark, so I took this opportunity to test drive the SUV on the five-hour drive down South. Thankfully, the team at Proton had a car available that weekend. After the brief but informative briefing, it was time to meet the much-talked about Proton x70. As the car was driven up to the front lobby, I could see how sleek yet feisty this SUV was. And when I got in, I fell in love instantly. The comfortable leather seats, neatly curved interior, and many compartments (yes, this excites me too!) were the right combination.