Meet The Team

The people behind HerInspirasi.com... who we are and what we do!
Editor’s Voice
Her Inspirasi
May 30, 2019
By Adelina Tan
Her World & The Malaysian Women’s Weekly

Editorial

Editor-In-Chief                                               Eena Houzyama [email protected]

Deputy Editor                                                  Adelina Tan [email protected]

Senior Sub-Editor                                          Aileen Chow [email protected]

Writers

Amanda Soh [email protected]

Lorraine Chai [email protected]

Nadhirah Othman [email protected]

Stephanie De Souza [email protected]

Creative

Art Director                                                     Ero Wee [email protected]

Graphic Designer                                           Sarah Tai [email protected]

 

Integrated Marketing & Communications

Director                                                           Shariffah Nadia [email protected]

Manager                                                          Sharmini Krishna Radha [email protected]

Senior Executive                                            Wan Hanis Sophia [email protected]

