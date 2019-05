4 Amalan Cantik Kena Buat Sebelum Raya

View this post on Instagram

Our Raya Rose limited edition manicure and pedicure is available at all Nail Parlour salons now! This luxurious service features real honey 🍯, fragrant rose oil 🌹and nourishing green tea extracts πŸƒ to remove dead skin, leave hands and feet silky smooth and get you Raya ready! πŸ’š It’s Muslim-friendly too with halal certified polish remover, cuticle remover and halal certified polish! βœ¨πŸ’« #JomRayaRose