5 Merdeka Advertisements That Will Make You Cry

This time of the year, we’re usually gifted with heart-warming advertisements containing beautiful messages: about Malaysia, and being Malaysian. In these advertisements, storytelling takes centrestage and the ads play out as a short film. This year, we’ve been spoiled with a few that are so good, we’ve shed a few tears and felt a stirring in our (sometimes jaded, time-hardened) hearts.

To all Malaysians, Selamat Hari Merdeka! And to everyone, enjoy these beautiful stories of unconditional love, acceptance and unity.