You Can Soon Have J.Lo and A-Rod As Your Trainers Via This Fitness App

If you’ve found yourself watching Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s workout videos on repeat, prepare yourself for even more fitness content from the celeb couple. Rodriguez’s company, A-Rod Corp, recently announced that the two are teaming up with Fitplan, a personal training app that offers videos, nutrition advice, workouts, and more from fitness experts.

Read: 9 BEST PRODUCTIVITY APPS TO DOWNLOAD IN 2019

J. Lo and A-Rod first teased the news of their partnership in June when the former Yankees player shared an IG video of him and his S.O. working out at the Dallas Cowboys’ fitness center.

“If you want to see more of our workout regimen, sign up to @fitplan_app,” A-Rod captioned the post.

Now, a video on A-Rod Corp’s Instagram confirmed the partnership:

The video shows J. Lo and A-Rod crushing exercises like kettlebell swings, shoulder presses, lat pull-downs, hip thrusts, pull-ups, and biceps curls. They’re also seen sparring a bit to practice their boxing moves.

Read: 6 HEALTH AND FITNESS DEVELOPMENTS THAT MADE NEWS IN 2018

While A-Rod Corp and Fitplan have yet to reveal when the couple’s fitness plan will drop, it’s safe to say the two will offer a huge variety of workouts to challenge yourself in the comfort of your home, your local gym, or wherever you like to get your sweat on.

If you’re not familiar with Fitplan, the app provides a ton of different workout plans with exercises demonstrated by pros like Michelle Lewin, Katie Crewe, Cam Speck, and more. From “Fit in 15” to “Mobility Master“, the app’s existing plans truly run the gamut, offering just about everything you can think of.

Full disclosure: While you can try out the app with a free trial, it’ll cost you $6.99 a month to get all the goods. TBH though, it seems like a fair price to pay to train with the cutest fit couple in Hollywood.