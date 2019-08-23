Navigation

What Is Secondary Infertility?

Getting pregnant the second time isn't easy.
By Leigh Weingus
It’s no secret that fertility can be a tricky process. Sometimes an inability to conceive is related to issues surrounding ovulation and egg quality or low sperm count, and other times there’s seemingly no explanation at all.

Still, maybe you’re one of those lucky people who get pregnant the first go at it, or within a few months. Everything goes smoothly until you start trying for a second baby…and nothing happens. Secondary infertility, or an inability to get pregnant after easily conceiving a first baby, isn’t as commonly discussed as primary infertility—but it affects so many women.

“Secondary infertility can be very frustrating and confusing for a couple who got pregnant quickly in the past,” says Jessica Rubin, an ob-gyn based in New York. “I always remind my patients that it can take a normal, healthy couple a full year to get pregnant, so not to use the amount of time they tried to get pregnant previously as a yardstick, especially when it was three months or less.”

