What Camping With Your Family Can Do For You

Thanks to the availability of many beautiful campsites and locations in Malaysia, camping has become increasingly popular among Malaysians and tourists. Science says the activity also has some very positive effects on your wellbeing, and we couldn’t agree more.

According to shape.com, a study from Chiba University in Japan says that walking around a forested area can decrease levels of the stress hormone cortisol, slow pulse rate, and reduce blood pressure. That’s after just 15 minutes, so imagine what 36 or more hours could do! It also helps you to sleep better; a single weekend sleeping outdoors can reset your body clock, letting you drift off earlier and wake up less groggy, according to research in the journal Current Biology. Also, the peace you get from being around nature gives your body a chance to build up your immune system, found scientists at the University of Illinois, who reviewed existing research on the health effects of nature.

During a recent two-day camping trip to Taman Alam Liar Negeri in Negeri Sembilan, organised by Merrell Malaysia, the SHAPE team learnt that camping is also an educational and wholesome activity for a family, as we trekked to Lata Kijang, the tallest single drop fall (100m) in Malaysia, and set our tent at a campsite atop the fall. We also learnt how to set up a tent, cook in the outdoors, and keep ourselves tended during the trip.

Merrell ambassador AiVee Chong says camping brings the family unit together even from the planning stages of a trip. She adds that the activity promotes teamwork and family togetherness as family members come together to help set up tent and prepare food.

“It’s an educational outdoor activity as it opens up opportunity for children to learn about using a compass and stay safe in nature, while learning to use outdoor gears and tools.

“Besides that, they can also enjoy activities such as jungle trekking, discover waterfalls, and learn about setting a campfire,” says AiVee.

If you’d like to go on a camping trip with your family, AiVee recommends these places, which you can drive to easily. You can camp, do some outdoor cooking, swim at a river, go on a nature walk and learn more about the plants, animals and insects in the area.

1. Sungai Congkak Recreational Forest, Hulu Langat, Selangor

2.Santai Riverside Kampung Janda Baik, Bentong

3.Tadom Hill Resorts, Kampung Labohan Dagang, Banting

4.Endau-Rompin National Park

5.Kem Sg Pauh, Tanah Rata, Pahang