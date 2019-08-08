SHAPE Tries: How I Made Myself Healthier With a Smartwatch

Do you ever find yourself sitting in your office chair for hours without getting up to walk around, and then realize your butt and hips are getting stiff? Or do you have a freak out over a problem and, because you didn’t stop yourself, let it get out of hand into a full-blown anxiety attack with difficult breathing, sweaty palms and tensed muscles? Or do you sometimes wonder, while you’re in the middle of your run or Zumba class, if you’re burning enough calories to make up for that nasi lemak you ate this morning, or if you’re pushing yourself so hard on the treadmill you might get a heart attack?

I did all of these, until I got a smartwatch. Thanks to my job, I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing life with several types and several brands of smartwatches, from a bracelet watch with only a step-tracker, to a highly complicated adventure watch with so many functions it could save your life AND boil water for you in case you’re lost in a desert (just kidding).

Right now, I’m on the Samsung Galaxy Active watch, and using it got me thinking about its usefulness. It’s fun to have a smartwatch. After all, any busy, urban, goal-oriented person who’s interested in staying fit or losing weight should get one, right? And, doesn’t it make you look cool, too? Sure, but how exactly does wearing one improve your life?