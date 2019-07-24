Scoop: The Latest In The Market

Find what you need to crush your health and wellness goals, from treatments, workout gear, and equipment to food, health supplements and beauty products. We have compiled here, the latest in the market.

Oofos Recovery Footwear

This is a new announcement by World of Sports – Oofos is here! The brand, which is a leader in recovery footwear technology, has been specifically proven to reduce stress on the body by reducing energy exertion in the ankles by up to 20%. The OOfoam technology absorbs 37% more impact than traditional footwear foams, and you also get arch support. There are 4 colours to choose from, and they’re priced at RM249 each.