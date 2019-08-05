Meghan Markle Will Be Launching a Fashion Line For Charity

Thanks to her costumes on Suits and her sharp off-duty wardrobe, Meghan Markle was a workwear icon before she became a royal. If you’ve ever looked to Markle for outfit inspiration, you’ll soon be able to shop a clothing line designed by the Duchess of Sussex herself. She’s apparently been working on a capsule workwear collection for women, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.
Markle revealed the project in the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited, People reports. She partnered with British retailers Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, and Jigsaw for the collection. She also teamed up with designer Misha Nonoo, who’s rumored to have set up her blind date with Prince Harry.
It gets better: The fashion line will benefit Smart Works, a charity that provides interview clothing and coaching to unemployed women. Earlier this year, Markle named Smart Works one of her patronages as a duchess and paid a visit to the charity to help style a woman for her upcoming interview.
“When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes,” Markle wrote in her Vogue story, per People. “Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.”
As part of Markle’s project, many of the brands she’s working with have agreed to donate one piece of clothing to Smart Works for every one piece sold, she wrote. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”
The fashion line is coming out in September, and Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, and Jigsaw all offer international shipping, which is promising. Given that Markle always looks incredible in Misha Nonoo’s designs, our expectations are quite high.