Meghan Markle Will Be Launching a Fashion Line For Charity

Thanks to her costumes on Suits and her sharp off-duty wardrobe, Meghan Markle was a workwear icon before she became a royal. If you’ve ever looked to Markle for outfit inspiration, you’ll soon be able to shop a clothing line designed by the Duchess of Sussex herself. She’s apparently been working on a capsule workwear collection for women, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Aug 4, 2019 at 12:00am PDT

Markle revealed the project in the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited, People reports. She partnered with British retailers Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, and Jigsaw for the collection. She also teamed up with designer Misha Nonoo, who’s rumored to have set up her blind date with Prince Harry.

It gets better: The fashion line will benefit Smart Works, a charity that provides interview clothing and coaching to unemployed women. Earlier this year, Markle named Smart Works one of her patronages as a duchess and paid a visit to the charity to help style a woman for her upcoming interview.