Make This Delicious and Healthy Hummus Flatbread Pizza

Its healthier *and* faster than takeout.
By Genevieve Ko
September 6, 2019
Some would argue that this flatbread recipe is even better than pizza. And it’s a breeze to throw together. Start with store-bought naan (a traditional Indian flatbread), top it with protein-rich hummus, and tangy sumac (which has tons of health benefits). Then, finish with a fresh salsa of tomato, cucumber, and mint. Good for you, delicious, perfection.

Hummus Flatbread Pizza Recipe with Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, and Mint Salsa

Start to finish: 15 minutes

Serves: 2 to 4

Ingredients: 

  • 1/2 cup hummus
  • 2 large rounds naan
  • 1 teaspoon sumac
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered and sliced
  • 1 Persian cucumber, quartered lengthwise, sliced crosswise
  • 1 tablespoon raw (unfiltered) cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons fresh mint, torn, plus more for garnish

Method: 

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  2. Divide the hummus between the naan rounds and spread evenly. Sprinkle with sumac. Put on a baking sheet and bake until the edges of the naan are brown and crunchy, 10 to 12 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, mix the tomatoes, cucumber, vinegar, oil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper in a small bowl. Fold in the mint.
  4. Transfer the naan to a cutting board and cut in wedges. Top with the tomato salsa, garnish with mint, and serve.

