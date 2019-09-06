Make This Delicious and Healthy Hummus Flatbread Pizza

Some would argue that this flatbread recipe is even better than pizza. And it’s a breeze to throw together. Start with store-bought naan (a traditional Indian flatbread), top it with protein-rich hummus, and tangy sumac (which has tons of health benefits). Then, finish with a fresh salsa of tomato, cucumber, and mint. Good for you, delicious, perfection.
Hummus Flatbread Pizza Recipe with Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, and Mint Salsa
Start to finish: 15 minutes
Serves: 2 to 4
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup hummus
- 2 large rounds naan
- 1 teaspoon sumac
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered and sliced
- 1 Persian cucumber, quartered lengthwise, sliced crosswise
- 1 tablespoon raw (unfiltered) cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons fresh mint, torn, plus more for garnish
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Divide the hummus between the naan rounds and spread evenly. Sprinkle with sumac. Put on a baking sheet and bake until the edges of the naan are brown and crunchy, 10 to 12 minutes.
- Meanwhile, mix the tomatoes, cucumber, vinegar, oil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper in a small bowl. Fold in the mint.
- Transfer the naan to a cutting board and cut in wedges. Top with the tomato salsa, garnish with mint, and serve.