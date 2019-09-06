Make This Delicious and Healthy Hummus Flatbread Pizza

Some would argue that this flatbread recipe is even better than pizza. And it’s a breeze to throw together. Start with store-bought naan (a traditional Indian flatbread), top it with protein-rich hummus, and tangy sumac (which has tons of health benefits). Then, finish with a fresh salsa of tomato, cucumber, and mint. Good for you, delicious, perfection.

Hummus Flatbread Pizza Recipe with Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, and Mint Salsa

Start to finish: 15 minutes

Serves: 2 to 4

Ingredients:

1/2 cup hummus

2 large rounds naan

1 teaspoon sumac

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered and sliced

1 Persian cucumber, quartered lengthwise, sliced crosswise

1 tablespoon raw (unfiltered) cider vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons fresh mint, torn, plus more for garnish

Method: