Join This One-Stop Event For Everything Sports, Fitness and Lifestyle

If you are into sports and wellness, or even looking for some fitness inspiration, save the date for South East Asia’s premier sports, fitness and lifestyle event, GoiFEX 2019, brought to you by Pulse by Prudential. The event runs from 8 to 10 November.

Happening at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center (KLCC), GoiFEX is a one-stop sports, fitness, music and lifestyle event where you get to experience a series of integrated activities including activation programmes, education and exhibitions. You also get to meet your favourite fitness personalities from the region.

If you’re a Zumba fan, take the opportunity to meet with popular international instructors like Umar Syarif, David Velez, George Lu and more. Malaysian yogi, Atilia Haron and Indonesian celebrity yogi, Fajar Penyo will also be making their presence here.

If you’re looking for specific fitness gear, there will also be an exhibition showcasing the latest sports and wellness products and services, where you can score yourself some great bargains.

GOIFEX is also holding fitness education workshops presented by world class master trainers. Be on the lookout for athletes from Malaysia and neighbouring countries like Aghilan Thani, Bobby Ida, Fajar Putra, Gianni Subba, Inge Anugrah, Jeremiah Lakhwani, Jihan Radzuan, Kit Mah, Natalie Dau and Peter Hugh Davis at the 3-day event.

You can enjoy 25% off the entry ticket price, plus get 10% off Starbucks, when you download the Pulse by Prudential application now. It’s an app, powered by AI technology that caters to your health and fitness needs.

So, book your tickets HERE!