How To Prevent and Treat Painful Chafing

If you’ve never experienced chafing, consider yourself lucky. If you have, know that we’re right there with you. This uncomfortable side effect of working out, running, or even just walking sometimes feels unavoidable–but it’s not. No matter if you chafe during every long run or only experience thigh chafing on hot summer days, it’s important to understand what causes your skin to become so irritated in order to prevent it.

Chafing occurs when there’s friction, or rubbing, of the skin, according to Dr. Julie Russak, New York-based Russak Dermatology Clinic. This can be skin to skin contact (like with thigh chafing) or skin to clothing irritation. Either way, the friction causes the top layer of your skin to rub off (!!!), leaving raw and irritated skin behind–which explains the burning sensation and why your red, inflamed skin is so sensitive to the touch.

As most long-distance runners know, the issue isn’t just limited to thigh chafing—and even your most comfortable, moisture-wicking gear can start scratching after enough miles. Thankfully, Dr. Russak shared some tips to avoiding chafing that will work in even the most dire of circumstances.