Get Your Daily Dose of Vitamin C With These Kiwifruit Beverages

Need some ideas for a refreshing smoothie or cooler, that will not only perk you up, but give a big, bright dose of Vitamin C, too? Try these recipes, courtesy of ZESPRI®, using kiwifruit as the main ingredient!
Sungold Kiwifruit, date and honey smoothie
Ingredients
3 large, ripe Zespri® SunGold kiwifruit (peeled, weight around 400 g), thickly sliced
100 g dates (stoned and roughly chopped)
50 g honey (about 2 tablespoons)
2 cups of ice
3 tablespoons yoghurt (optional for richer smoothie)
Serves 4 –6
Method
1.Place all ingredients in the clean jug of a blender and whizz until smooth.
2.Pour smoothie into chilled glasses, garnish with a Zespri® SunGold Kiwifruit slice and serve immediately.