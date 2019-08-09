Get Your Daily Dose of Vitamin C With These Kiwifruit Beverages

Need some ideas for a refreshing smoothie or cooler, that will not only perk you up, but give a big, bright dose of Vitamin C, too? Try these recipes, courtesy of ZESPRI®, using kiwifruit as the main ingredient!

Sungold Kiwifruit, date and honey smoothie

Ingredients

3 large, ripe Zespri® SunGold kiwifruit (peeled, weight around 400 g), thickly sliced

100 g dates (stoned and roughly chopped)

50 g honey (about 2 tablespoons)

2 cups of ice

3 tablespoons yoghurt (optional for richer smoothie)

Serves 4 –6

Method

1.Place all ingredients in the clean jug of a blender and whizz until smooth.

2.Pour smoothie into chilled glasses, garnish with a Zespri® SunGold Kiwifruit slice and serve immediately.