Get Enough Calcium For Optimal Bone, Nerve and Muscle Health

We know that calcium is a vital mineral that helps to build and protect your bones. But do you know that your calcium intake should increase as you age?

The Health Ministry recommends that adolescents (10-18 years old) should have a calcium intake of 1,000mg daily. Pregnant and lactating mothers should also take 1,000mg of calcium daily.

Men and women between the ages of 19 and 40 years are advised to have an intake of 800mg calcium daily, while those over the age of 50 years, should do 1,000mg daily.

Your body loses calcium on a daily basis through the skin, nails, sweat, urine and faeces. If the daily calcium need is not met, your body will use calcium from your bones to maintain normal bodily processes such as muscle contractions and the maintenance of a healthy nervous system, causing the bones to weaken, and its density to drop. Without sufficient calcium, you could experience muscle cramps, numbness, tooth decay, fatigue and irritability. And, as you age, this could lead to higher risks of osteoporosis and bone fracture. So, it’s vital to ensure that you meet your daily recommended intake.

You can get your daily calcium needs through whole foods such as dairy, green leafy vegetables, soy, nuts and fish, but you can also opt for LAC FullCal™.

What is LAC FullCal™

It’s a highly assimilable Calcium Citrate formula, specially developed to help you build strong bones and teeth, and support healthy nerve and muscle functions.

LAC FullCal™ contains:

Calcium and Magnesium in the optimal ratio of 2:1. Calcium to help with bone and teeth density; Magnesium to improve the body’s use of calcium

in the optimal ratio of 2:1. Calcium to help with bone and teeth density; Magnesium to improve the body’s use of calcium Vitamin D3 to enhance calcium absorption and retention

to enhance calcium absorption and retention Protein from collagen to build and repair tissues

from collagen to build and repair tissues Vitamin C to enhance the absorption of iron from food

to enhance the absorption of iron from food Vitamin E to protect the fat in the body tissues from oxidation

Did you know?

A daily intake of 3 sticks of LAC FullCal™ is equivalent to 600ml of milk.

It’s easy to drink, convenient and suited for individuals who have difficulty swallowing pills.

Get your stock at all GNC stores nationwide, or go online at www.gnclivewell.com.my.

*Sponsored content