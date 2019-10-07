All You Need to Know About Omega-3s and Omega-6s

You’ve heard that omega-3s are good for you about a thousand times by now—but did you know that there’s another type of omega that’s equally important for your health? Probably not.

Often-overlooked (but probably in lots of the foods you eat), omega-6s also have a major impact on your body. Here’s what you need to know about these sneaky omegas and how to make sure your diet contains the right amount of them.

A Quick Recap On Omega-3s

When it comes to the omegas, omega-3s get all the glory—and they do play a number of important roles in our health.

The two omega-3s you’ve probably heard of: EPA and DHA, both of which are found in fatty fish, like salmon, tuna, and sardines. One you may not hear as much about (because our body can’t utilize it as efficiently): ALA, which is found in plant foods, like flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.

“Omega-3s are known for their anti-inflammatory properties,” says Brittany Michels, MS, RD, LDN, dietitian for The Vitamin Shoppe and Only Me personalized supplements. “Since many diseases stem from unmanaged inflammation, omega-3s can potentially reduce our risk of developing certain conditions.”

According to Michels, omega-3s have been shown to support our health in numerous ways, including:

mental health

brain health

heart health (including cholesterol)

eye health

autoimmune disorder management

However, omega-3s are not the end-all, be-all!