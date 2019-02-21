WIN: VIP TICKETS TO REMEMBERING WHITNEY – THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL LIVE MUSIC CONCERT

Malaysians can expect to be treated to the essence and persona of the late Whitney Houston, during an evening of exhilarating and gripping performances of her timeless hits this March. Starring multi-talented and highly acclaimed songstress Trina Johnson Finn, REMEMBERING WHITNEY – THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL live music concert is direct from Las Vegas and presented by Milestone Productions. It’ll take centre stage for two nights only on 22nd and 23rd March at Istana Budaya in Kuala Lumpur.

One of the most-awarded female artists of all time by Guinness World Records, the late Whitney Houston commanded the spotlight whenever she was on stage. Her exceptional talent has led us to be enthralled by memorable hits such as I Will Always Love You, Saving All My Love, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and I Look to You. She’s also forever immortalised on the silver screen in The Bodyguard and even took the reins as an executive producer for Sparkle.

Prior to her work on the live production, Trina has appeared on television’s top awards shows including the Grammy Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, and the American Music Awards. Throughout her career, she has worked with some of the major iconic entertainers including Barbra Streisand, Michael Bolton and Smokey Robinson.

According to Grace Lee, managing director of Milestone Productions, “Malaysia has never gotten the chance to stage a full-fledged concert while Whitney was alive. As such, this would be a great opportunity for Malaysian fans to experience what would be ‘the next best thing’ to watching her live here in Malaysia, thanks to Trina’s most amazing stage presence and impressive vocals that deliver pitch-perfect renditions of Whitney’s timeless hits.”

Sharing the stage are some of Las Vegas’ hottest musicians along with incredible background vocalists and dynamic dancers. The stage will be transformed into a night of tribute to Whitney and her golden voice – a showcase of fan-favourite songs alongside snappy dialogues that will provide personal insights about each song. The show is a wonderful treat for Whitney’s fans of all ages.

