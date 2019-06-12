WIN: Share your favourite tea moment with Dilmah Tea!

What’s Your Tea?

Dilmah Tea is a premium Pure Ceylon Tea brand that strives on an ethical business motto that’s driven by its people and the production of its tea. Today, Dilmah Tea is the world’s most experienced tea maker that has championed quality, authenticity, and variety of tea.

Stand a chance to be part of this exclusive giveaway by participating in our trivia and be a lucky winner to receive a premium tea set for you to enjoy at home – it’s that easy!

Share with us your greatest TEA MOMENTS (any tea related experience, stories, tips at all!) and the most interesting TEA MOMENT will stand a chance to win Dilmah products worth RM300!

Terms and Conditions: