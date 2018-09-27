WIN! Panasonic Beauty & Health Products worth RM2,200

Panasonic is committed to creating a better life and a better world, by continuously contributing to the evolution of society and to the happiness of people around the globe.

Panasonic Beauty & Health product ranges include the Rechargeable Stain Care Sonic Vibration Toothbrush, Heated Eyelash Curler, Eye Warming Massager, Head-Spa Scalp Aesthetic Massager and 2000W Ionity Hair Dryer with Diffuser – Shine Boost Series.

Its Rechargeable Stain Care Sonic Vibration Toothbrush is a newly developed diamond-shaped brush that effectively removes stains adhering to your teeth. It’s also equipped with a sonic vibration, which brushes along the gum line gently with fine, horizontal vibrations generated by brush movements about 1mm wide.

Now, you can also pamper yourself at home with a scalp massager that doubles up as a scalp care tool at home. The Head-Spa Scalp Aesthetic Massager comes with four-finger spiral massage, giving you a totally new ‘scalp spa treatment’ experience. Major plus point? It can be used either wet or dry!

For that extra glossy, smooth and moisturised hair, Panasonic’s Ionity Hair Dryer with Diffuser – Shine Boost Series will do the trick. It’s equipped with ion conditioning – double external ion outlets to protect ion moisture from heat and – comes in a compact, foldable design.

