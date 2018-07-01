Daily Giveaway – July 1, 2018

Looking to get away without the price tag of an expensive flight abroad? Dorsett Putrajaya is an ideal place for staycation away from Kuala Lumpur which is just a short 30-minute drive.

Dorsett Putrajaya prides itself for its warm Asian hospitality and it’s beyond thoughtful service. As one of the newest hotels in Putrajaya, it is located in Malaysia’s federal administrative capital city, which is a modernly planned city that emphasises the preservation of its eco-culture and environment. The hotel features 218 guestrooms; Citra Rasa, an all-day dining restaurant with the scenic lake view as its backdrop, as well as Dorsett Cafe. Other facilities include multi-functional meeting facilities, a ballroom and recreational facilities in the form of a rooftop gymnasium and infinity swimming pool.

The hotel is also located within walking distance to the key attractions in Putrajaya such as Millennium Monument, Cruise Tasik Putrajaya, Putra Mosque, Marina Putrajaya and Perdana Putra (Prime Minister’s Office).

