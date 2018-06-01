WIN! Exciting Prizes This June!

WIN Clarins 20th Anniversary Limited-edition Shaping Facial Lift worth RM385!

The Clarins Shaping Facial Lift was one of the first beauty products created especially for Asian women, 20 years ago. This limited-edition anniversary version, with its beautiful silky-finish bottle in red – intricately emblazoned with a white plant motif – is designed to honour the Asian women who inspired it, and celebrate the prestigious story of this cult serum.

Experience the celebrated ‘Total V Contouring Power’ with three refining actions, thank to three plant extracts.

Slim: Guarana extract helps to slim the face for more visibly defined cheekbones and a less prominent double chin.

Depuff: Zerumbet ginger extract helps to de-puff the face for sharper features and a brighter complexion.

Lift: Kaki extract helps to lift the face for a sharper facial line and tighter skin.

