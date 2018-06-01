WIN! Exciting Prizes This June!

The Clarins Shaping Facial Lift was one of the first beauty products created especially for Asian women, 20 years ago. This limited-edition anniversary version, with its beautiful silky-finish bottle in red – intricately emblazoned with a white plant motif – is designed to honour the Asian women who inspired it, and celebrate the prestigious story of this cult serum.
Experience the celebrated ‘Total V Contouring Power’ with three refining actions, thank to three plant extracts.
Slim: Guarana extract helps to slim the face for more visibly defined cheekbones and a less prominent double chin.
Depuff: Zerumbet ginger extract helps to de-puff the face for sharper features and a brighter complexion.
Lift: Kaki extract helps to lift the face for a sharper facial line and tighter skin.
The M∙A∙C∙ Clinic (formerly known as the Malaysian Aesthetic Clinic) has been operating since 1996 in Bangsar, one of Kuala Lumpur’s most exclusive and prestigious addresses. It’s one of the pioneering clinics in Malaysia to offer non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures with little or no downtime.
DUAL YELLOW LASER SHINING BRIGHT TREATMENT
This treatment programme targets melasma and gives skin-brightening results. It combines Fast Edge Micropulse technology with a Shining Bright 5mm handpiece – for more even and controlled energy distribution – making the treatment more comfortable, painless and safer for Asian skin types.
The advantages of Dual Yellow Laser Shining Bright Treatment
Even distribution and deeper penetration of light for better brightening effects.
Delivery of laser energy deeper into the skin and covering a large treatment area, so treatment is more effective and comfortable
Risk of overheating and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is low• Skin radiance is more consistent and long-lasting
The micellar technology in Nurish Organiq’s Brightening Micellar Cleansing Water is mild and gentle, yet able to cleanse excess oil and waterproof makeup residue. It is made of 100 per cent natural and organic plant extracts, as certified by France’s Eco-free. The formula hydrates the skin while cleansing, without the need to rinse off with water. Your skin will be noticeably cleaner, softer and without any tightness.
The Nurish Organiq Brightening Micellar Cleansing Water is 100% halal and syariah compliant. It’s free from artificial colouring, mineral oil, SD-alcohol, lanolin, sulphates, parabens and comedogenic ingredients.
Dermatologically tested to be safe for use even on very sensitive skin, it cleanses, tones and moisturises in one sweep. Enjoy six benefits in one gentle formulation:
Deeply cleanse impurities
Unclog pores
Remove all traces of excess oil and waterproof makeup
Brighten dull skin
Minimise pores
Minimise breakouts while keeping skin moisturised
WIN 10 Frangipani Body Glow treatment vouchers worth RM6,000!
Mandara Spa’s unique and exotic spa treatments reflect the beauty, spirit and traditions of Bali – the soul and ritual of its culture. Using their signature products made from high-quality, natural ingredients, the treatments are designed to help you relax and rejuvenate, and to celebrate nature and the luxury of escape.
Mandara Spa offers far more than just spa treatments. The range of treatments includes various massage techniques, body scrubs and wraps, facials, foot and hand care, herbal steam showers and aromatherapy baths. There is also a range of combination spa packages as well as two, three and five-day Absolute Escape programmes.
