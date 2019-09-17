WIN: 3D2N stay at Oakwood Hotel & Residence Kuala Lumpur

Plenitude Berhad and Oakwood Asia Pacific Ltd is proud to announce its first Oakwood property in Malaysia, located on Jalan Ampang also known as Embassy Row given the high concentration of embassies and high commissions located here.

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Kuala Lumpur boasts of 251 units, offering its guests a calm oasis in the heart of the business district with a swimming pool, a children’s wading pool, The Fitness Centre by Oakwood and TrEat Restaurant & Bar.

These facilities are typical of the Oakwood Residence product, which combines the spacious comfort of a private home with the services of hotel-like amenities such as a 24-hour concierge and front desk services, business services, meeting rooms and high-speed internet connection. All the rooms have been tastefully refurbished with a contemporary look and new furnishings. The rooms are filled with whimsical artwork depicting Malaysian scenes to inject a homely atmosphere.

TrEat Restaurant & Bar, their all-day dining outlet sits 200 persons serves buffet breakfast and everyone’s comfort food through-out the day. This outlet is located on the Lobby level with a Private Dining Room and open kitchen concept. There are also five meeting rooms to host various types of events ranging from seminars to cocktails.