We are looking for the next BEST HOME COOK!

THE SEARCH IS ON!

Show us the dish that won over the love of your life. The theme for this year’s Her World Best Home Cook contest is ‘Date Night’. Whip up a quick yet tantalising meal for two, take a picture of it, and send your snapshot to us along with the recipe. You’ll stand a chance to win amazing prizes!

Selected finalists will be competing in a live cook-off on 13th October 2018!

How to enter:

Email us your recipe along with a picture of your meal, with the subject ‘HW Best Home Cook’, to [email protected] Don’t forget to include your name, IC number, phone number, and email address.

Contest rules & regulations

1. You have to use products from Norwegian Fjord Trout, McCormick’s Black Pepper Grinder, Sea Salt Grinder AND one or more of the following: Dill Leaf tips, Cajun Seasoning, Lemon Pepper Seasoning.

2. Meal preparation time cannot exceed 1 hour.

3. Deadline for submission is 25th September 2018.

4. 8 finalists will be invited for the cook-off, where 3 winners will be selected.

Grand Prize:

RM2,000 cash prize + products from Norwegian Salmon and McCormick

2nd Prize:

RM1,500 cash prize + products from Norwegian Salmon and McCormick

3rd Prize:

RM1,000 cash prize + products from Norwegian Salmon and McCormick

5 x Consolation Prizes:

Products from Norwegian Salmon and McCormick

