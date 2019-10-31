Ready for the next battle rounds, live?

Navigation

Best Home Cook 2019 Finale!
Dapur With Love|Her Inspirasi|Promo
Her Inspirasi
October 31, 2019
By Hanis Sophia

 

Have you locked your date yet?

 

Brace yourself for exciting moments as finalists pit against each other with their best dish to win the title of ‘Best Home Cook 2019’.

We’re inviting 30 lucky readers to join us as the action unfolds at the finale.

 

Date: 23rd November 2019
Time: 9AM – 1PM
Venue: The Cooking House, Symphony Square Level 6, Petaling Jaya

 

 

How to join the excitement? It’s easy!

Oh and don’t worry, goodie bags will be given to all participants.

 

So what are you waiting for? Better start sending in those details :p

See you there!

 

Organised by

 

Main Sponsor

Co-Sponsor

