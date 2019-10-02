In collaboration with Jasmine Rice Day 2019, Her World is proud to present:

A talk on Healthy Rice with Marissa Parry x Jasmine

Join us and Marissa Parry, an expert in health and wellness,

in a sharing session on how nourishing your body with

quality food will help you feel good and keep fit.

Misconceptions about rice are common. So, if you want to know how beneficial eating rice can be, come and join us for the session next week. You may also stand a chance to bring back a goodie bag!

Date: 13th Oct 2019, Sunday

Time: 11.00AM – 12.00PM

Venue: IOI Mall Puchong

How to register? It’s easy!

Send your details to [email protected] (full name, phone number, IC number) with the subject ‘Rice Day 2019’ before 9th Oct 2019. Only selected readers will be contacted.

See you there!

