Get On The Beauty Trail

Her World, together with JELITA and The Malaysian Women’s Weekly, wants to take you on a day out with the brands you’ve voted for. It’s your chance to try out their award-winning products and learn from the experts.

Event Details:

Date: August 25, 2018 (Saturday)

Time: 10.30am to 3pm

Venue: Sunway Pyramid

Registration Fee: RM20 per person or RM30 for two persons (inclusive of lunch)

Goodie bags worth RM100 are up for grabs too.

Register now as only 30 lucky readers will be selected!

Email your entries complete with your particulars (name, IC no., address and contact no.) to [email protected] (Subject: HER Beauty Awards 2018 Beauty Trail) to nab your spot and for payment details.

*Only selected lucky readers will be notified via email. Closing date for entries is 17th August 2018.

Her World bersama JELITA dan The Malaysian Women’s Weekly mahu membawa anda ke kembara kecantikan bersama jenama yang telah anda undi. Jangan lepaskan peluang untuk mencuba produk yang diiktiraf selain tip daripada pakar.

Maklumat Acara:

Tarikh: Ogos 25, 2018 (Sabtu)

Masa: 10.30am hingga 3pm

Lokasi: Sunway Pyramid

Yuran Pendaftaran: RM20 setiap seorang atau RM30 untuk berdua (termasuk makan tengahar

Hadiah bernilai RM100 menanti anda.

Hanya 30 tempat sahaja, tunggu apa lagi!

Emelkan butiran anda dan teman/rakan (Nama penuh, No. IC, Emel dan No. Telefon) ke [email protected] (Tajuk: HER Beauty Awards 2018 Beauty Trail) sebelum 17 Ogos 2018.

Terhad kepada pembaca bertuah sahaja. Senarai peserta bertuah dan maklumat bayaran akan dimaklumkan melalui emel.