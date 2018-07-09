Daily Giveaway – July 9, 2018

Looking for a product to rejuvenate dry skin? The Face Inc Moisturiser hydrates, conditions and protects the skin against collagen breakdown. The moisturiser’s key ingredient, sodium hyaluronate, helps provide hydration, stimulate new cell growth, repair tissues and maintain skin elasticity. It also aids the transport of essential nutrients skin cells and supports the formation of collagen.

Green tea extract is added for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. A beautiful aquamarine cream with light fragrance, the moisturiser turns to fine liquid droplets that are gently absorbed into the skin.

The Face Inc products are retailed exclusively at SASA stores throughout Malaysia. It is also available for purchase online at www.thefaceinc.com.