Daily Giveaway – July 9, 2018

WIN 14 The Face Inc Moisturiser worth RM1,512!
Promos
Her Inspirasi
July 9, 2018
By Michelle Ng

 

Looking for a product to rejuvenate dry skin? The Face Inc Moisturiser hydrates, conditions and protects the skin against collagen breakdown. The moisturiser’s key ingredient, sodium hyaluronate, helps provide hydration, stimulate new cell growth, repair tissues and maintain skin elasticity. It also aids the transport of essential nutrients skin cells and supports the formation of collagen.

Green tea extract is added for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. A beautiful aquamarine cream with light fragrance, the moisturiser turns to fine liquid droplets that are gently absorbed into the skin.

The Face Inc products are retailed exclusively at SASA stores throughout Malaysia. It is also available for purchase online at www.thefaceinc.com.

How to win:-     

  1. Login with your username and password. IF you are new, click register.
  2. Answer the question and submit the form.

Terms and Conditions:-

  • Winners will be notified via e-mail
  • Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry.
  • Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.
  • By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

 

