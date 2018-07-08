Daily Giveaway – July 8, 2018

Having beauty products that perform double duty is always a bonus with today’s busy lifestyles. Enter Chegar, a Malaysian skincare brand whose products will afford you that extra time while giving your complexion an upgrade. With multiple skin benefits rolled into single products, all you need to do is hit the sack and let Chegar’s skincare do the work for you.

Chegar offers your skin two overnight cream masque formulas which are the anti-aging True Age Defiance and the skin regeneration Self-Renew Skin Activator. They are non-comedonal and they help comfort normal, dry, oily and acne prone skins.

True Age Defiance overnight cream masque will give your skin the royal treatment it deserves. With enriched gold particles and vitamin E, your skin is a stone away from a better structured and firmer skin. True Age Defiance refines your skin by reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and helps tighten the texture with its anti-aging substance. While their Self-Renew Skin Activator is a regenerative overnight cream masque to revive, recharge and refresh your skin complexion. Your skin will enjoy deep hydration with positive effects on pigmentation, dark spots and marks.