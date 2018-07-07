Daily Giveaway – July 7, 2018

Infuse some luxury into your beauty routine with the NEW Physicians Formula Argan Wear Collection, giving you a glamorous glow from head-to-toe.

Argan Oil is the magical ingredient in Argan Wear – it’s so magical it’s sometimes called “liquid gold”. Harvested from kernels of the argan tree in Morocco, its benefits to skin include improving brightness, tone, texture and elasticity. Pamper yourself with the exotic scents and moisturizing benefits.

Experience all the benefits in the affordable luxurious Argan Wear Collection which includes bronzer & blusher. The exotic Argan Wear Bronzer treats skin with ultra-nourishing ingredients and delivers a sunlit glow as if you’ve escaped to Morocco. Smoothing the appearance of fine lines, brightening dull skin and renewing suppleness, helping to enhance skin’s youthful glow. Whilst the Argan Wear Blush features an ultra-luxe formula features luminous, light-reflecting pigments that deliver a skin perfecting effect for a youthful and glowing radiance.