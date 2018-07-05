Navigation

Daily Giveaway – July 5, 2018

STAND A CHANCE TO WIN A MYSTERY GIFT!
Promos
Her Inspirasi
July 5, 2018
By Michelle Ng

All you need to do is answer 1 simple question to win exciting prizes worth RM500!

How to win:-

  1. Login with your username and password. IF you are new, click register.
  2. Answer the question and submit the form.

Click here if you have issue accessing the promo form above

Terms and Conditions:-

  • Winners will be notified via e-mail
  • Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry.
  • Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.
  • By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

More Related Stories