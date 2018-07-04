Daily Giveaway – July 4, 2018

Nothing says “hello summer” quite like a pair of fun, statement-making flatforms. Introducing, Yoke & Theam Hayley Flatform that comes in two sets of colour variations with identical design detailing – striking pinstripes in primary hues, double-strap uppers contrasted with geometric florals on the straps, blocked sandwich soles and metallic detailing that lends a touch of luxe. Its footbed is made supple with contouring ability for maximum comfort level as Yoke & Theam believes in the importance of caring for your feet.

Perfect for a go-getter girl who seeks for a playful look with a touch of glam. Hayley is also perfect for long travels and for those seeking to make a statement in an ensemble no matter where you are. Plus, these gems are totally Instagrammable, so get ready to watch the likes blow up your phone.