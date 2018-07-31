Navigation

Daily Giveaway – July 31, 2018

WIN 4 Melvita Signature Sets worth RM1,508!
July 31, 2018
By Michelle Ng

The best way to keep our skin healthy is by opting for “CLEAN” products: these contain no nasties such as unnecessary toxins and chemicals. Long-term exposure to such harmful compounds can cause common skin problems like clogged pores and skin allergies, and possibly lead to more serious health problems, such as hormonal disturbance.

Melvita, a pioneering organic beauty brand born in the Ardèche, in the south of France, is constantly innovating and creating captivating, high-performance formulas to meet all your needs. Just like bees, Melvita selects pure, natural ingredients and blends them to create true nectars of beauty.

Why expose your skin with all the nasties when there is an option for “clean skincare” to achieve beautiful skin? Make a change from this moment, stop nasty ingredients and start your organic green life now with a Melvita Signature Set!

