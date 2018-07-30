Navigation

Daily Giveaway – July 30, 2018

WIN 5 pairs of admission tickets to Lost World Of Tambun worth a total of
July 30, 2018
By Michelle Ng

Lost World Of Tambun (LWOT) has launched its latest attraction, ‘Luminous Forest’ – an enchanting landmark transformed into an extraordinary luminous landscape where trees come to life and creatures of the night come out to play in the soft glow of the night, evoking a childlike sense of joy and wonder in those who explore it.

Marvel at the intricate details of the mythical gardens and spellbinding woodlands at Luminous Forest set amidst nature. Begin the mystifying journey into Luminous Forest by stepping onto the Bridge of Luminosa that floats on the Swan Lake, which transports one from the normal realm into the magical forest.

Luminous Forest was created to spark our guests’ imagination of what lies within this undiscovered otherworldly realm, drifting them into a whimsical excursion through a luminous journey in Lost World Of Tambun’s natural terrains. It will reveal pockets of illuminated magic, unusual species and other incredible sights. Expect an unforgettable and enthralling cruise into Luminous Forest as the night unfolds in astonishing ways.

Luminous Forest is the newest addition at Lost World Of Tambun’s Lost World Hot Springs Night Park, adding to the existing Lost World Hot Springs & Spa By Night and Lost World Petting Zoo By Night attractions. For more details on Lost World Of Tambun, visit www.sunwaylostworldoftambun.com

How to win:-

    1. Login with your username and password. IF you are new, click register.
    2. Answer the question and submit the form.

Terms and Conditions:-

  • Winners will be notified via e-mail
  • Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry.
  • Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.
  • By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

