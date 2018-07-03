Daily Giveaway – July 3, 2018

It’s time to give your hair the attention it needs as Aveda introduced Damage Remedy Treatment system to repairs, protects and strengthens stressed hair. This range is definitely ideal for those who have straw-like and damaged locks.
Packed with organic quinoa protein, the weekly intensive treatment helps strengthen and reinforce strands while the daily leave-in treatment instantly repairs hair by 26% and protects against heat styling while you wear it. Fight heat, styling and environmental damage now with the Damage Remedy Treatment system!
Aveda Damage Remedy products are available in Aveda salons, experience center stores and online at aveda.com.
How to win:-
- Login with your username and password. IF you are new, click register.
- Answer the question and submit the form.
Click here if you have issue accessing the promo form above
Terms and Conditions:-
- Winners will be notified via e-mail
- Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry.
- Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.
- By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.