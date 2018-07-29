Navigation

Daily Giveaway – July 29, 2018

WIN 2 Claude Bernard Timepieces worth a total of RM2180!
July 29, 2018
By Michelle Ng

 

“The festive season, gold is the light of the ball that will stand out amongst the crowd. Featuring the classic Claude Bernard gold timepiece (CB20206-37JM-DI) in full gold glory from the colour of the dial to the bracelet, this is one timepiece that sits elegantly on the wrist and is a timeless beauty. The simple watch design sits in an ultra slim watch case that tugs nicely under that long sleeve. A timeless, trusted, treasured timepiece.”

The Claude Bernard ultra slim watch collection (CB20201-37J-BB) is the perfect watch to celebrate every golden moment with your loved one. The specially made thin movement is housed in a slim watch case that sits elegantly on the wrist of him and her. The case rim is thin that provides a contemporary and modern touch to the classic gold watch. The simple and yet elegant watch is the perfect timepiece to remember all those special moments.

How to win:-

  1. Login with your username and password. IF you are new, click register.
  2. Answer the question and submit the form.

Click here if you have issue accessing the promo form above

Terms and Conditions:-

  • Winners will be notified via e-mail
  • Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry.
  • Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.
  • By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

