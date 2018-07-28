Navigation

Daily Giveaway – July 28, 2018

WIN 1 night stay in Dorsett Grand Subang Club Room worth a total of RM1500!
Her Inspirasi
July 28, 2018
By Michelle Ng

Dorsett Grand Subang is surrounded by lush greenery and spectacular city views, offering 478 opulent hotel guestrooms and suites with modern and contemporary décor. Accompanied by an impressive pillarless grand ballroom alongside versatile function rooms, the hotel offers the best choices for both business and special occasions.

Dining at Dorsett Grand Subang is an endless pleasurable affair with vast international and local specialities available daily at the hotel’s four stylish bars and restaurants that will inspire even the most discerning palates.

  • Terazza Brasserie, an all-day dining restaurant
  • The Emperor Chinese Restaurant
  • Cafe Aroma offers finest mixed of local and western cuisine
  • Piano Lounge, cosy and comfortable lobby lounge

Be it for work or pleasure, Dorsett Grand Subang is here for you.

How to win:-

  1. Login with your username and password. IF you are new, click register.
  2. Answer the question and submit the form.

Click here if you have issue accessing the promo form above

Terms and Conditions:-

  • Winners will be notified via e-mail
  • Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry.
  • Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.
  • By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

