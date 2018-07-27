Daily Giveaway – July 27, 2018

Lovekins baby skincare range nourishes and protects your baby’s skin with 100% natural Australian superfoods. Lovekins contains no harsh chemicals. It’s made with potent medicinal plants and other superfood ingredients. The core ingredient is the Kakadu Plum, an ancient superfood that contains the highest source of vitamin C on the planet. It provides powerful bioactives that can heal, nourish and protect the skin of young babies.

Lovekins product range include Baby Body Moisturiser, Baby Hair + Body Wash, Baby Nappy Cream, SPF15 Baby Sunscreen, Baby Massage Oil, Baby Face Cream, Camel Baby Soap, Natural Baby Wipes, Luxe Baby Gift Pack, Bliss Baby Gift Pack and Natural Bear Sponge.

All Lovekins products are free from Propylene glycol, sulphates, parabens, mineral oils, synthetic fragrances, artificial colours, phthalates and ETDA. It’s a skincare brand that’s pure, potent, and direct from nature to your baby. You can purchase Lovekins products from M+ Pharmacy located at Bangsar Village 1, Applecrumby & Fish (https://www.applecrumbyandfish.com), Motherhood (https://www.motherhood.com.my), Baby Dash (http://babydash.com.my) or Koyara (https://www.koyara.com).