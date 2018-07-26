Daily Giveaway – July 26, 2018

Camp5, Asia’s Premier Climbing Gym offers city slickers the unique experience of “The Great Outdoors” indoors. Located on the 5th floor of 1Utama Shopping Centre in Bandar Utama, Camp5 is housed within 24-meter floor-to-ceiling windows, providing air-conditioned climbing comfort and panoramic views of the city below. Camp5’s 2000m of varied and challenging surfaces engages the enthusiastic novice to seasoned advanced climbers.

Camp5 welcomes children and new climbers. Professional care and instruction will ensure a safe and memorable climbing experience. The Camp5 trendy café is open to public and serves premium quality food and coffee, and is an ideal place to soak in the action and stunning views, meet fresh faces or catch up with friends. The proshop features one of the largest range of specialized climbing equipment and climbing brands.

Exclusive for the winners of this giveaway, you will be able to partake with the Basic Wall Course (BWC), it has been the pathway into climbing for tens of thousands of KL-ites and visitors for nearly a decade! The BWC is a 4 hour introduction, designed for new climbers, providing you with all the knowledge and practice needed to be competent in top-rope sport climbing. At the completion of the course, assuming your AMGA certified Climbing Wall Instructor is satisfied that you understand and are proficient in the safety practices; you will receive a certificate of competency and a Camp5 access card.