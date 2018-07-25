Daily Giveaway – July 25, 2018

Situated right in the midst of the metropolitan’s most animated district, Sunway Putra Hotel had undergone a massive refurbishment exercise that touched just about every part of the property and are anchored by an office tower and the Sunway Putra Mall that offers eight levels of shopping floors and over 300 international and local brands. The Hotel is also connected to the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) via a pedestrian link bridge, along with several transportation hubs; making Sunway Putra Hotel the ideal oasis of calm in the city.

The 650 elegantly furnished rooms themed to inspire calmness, tranquillity and coolness and constructed to fit the taste of all modern and minimalist minded guests, there are six classic takes on casual elegance, Superior, Deluxe, Family, Club, Junior Suites and Club Suites. All the collection of rooms is fitted with conveniences and amenities that will enable the guests to enjoy a premier stay in Kuala Lumpur. Extensive facilities for guests’ comfort are made available with 24-hour complimentary wi-fi access in all guestrooms and Hotel public areas, shuttle service, the 24-hours operation of the Fitness Centre and retail shopping vouchers.

The Hotel’s food and beverage offering includes its flagship restaurant Coffee House, located at Level 9 of the Hotel which serves signature dish of Fish Head Curry as well as a selection of Western cuisine; whilst the Gen Japanese restaurant, located at Level 10 serves authentic Japanese cuisine from a la carte, teppanyaki to buffet lunch and dinner; finally the Atrium Lounge, located at Level 9 serves signature Afternoon Tea Sets and wide selection of coffee, cakes and pastries.