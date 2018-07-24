Navigation

Daily Giveaway – July 24, 2018

WIN 20 Anti Gravity Sculpt Treatment Voucher from Mary Chia worth a total of RM9000!
July 24, 2018
By Michelle Ng

Have you ever thought of the secret weapon among celebrities to stay young?! At Mary Chia, the Anti Gravity Sculpt Treatment of a non-surgical face lifting is the perfect treatment to repair and prevent the signs of ageing with no downtime so you can have younger looking skin.

This treatment specifically designed to prevent and decelerate the ageing process of the delicate tissues of the face and neck to stimulate tissues at a cellular level, naturally restoring skin firmness as it smooths away lines and wrinkles.

You will see immediate results; a healthy glowing complexion and a natural lifting effect. With each session, more improvements will be noticeable including wrinkles filled in and contours re-defined.

Benefits of Anti Gravity Sculpt Treatment:

  • Smoothes wrinkles and fine lines
  • Improves dull complexion
  • Improves under eye bags and circles
  • Skin firmness
  • Reduces double chin
  • 100% natural, non-invasive, non-surgical treatment
  • Totally pain free
How to win:-

    1. Login with your username and password. IF you are new, click register.
    2. Answer the question and submit the form.

Click here if you have issue accessing the promo form above

Terms and Conditions:-

  • Winners will be notified via e-mail
  • Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry.
  • Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.
  • By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

