Daily Giveaway – July 23, 2018

HerbaLine’s recently launched a new product range which harnesses the power of flower essential oil extracts to beautify our skin. Named “Fleurgie” – the four-product series range is aimed to specifically address requirements for unique and maturing skin conditions.

The Fleurgie series come in four product range:

Fleurgie Moisturising Series hydrates the skin and retains moisture. The Advanced Moisturising range nourishes and protects the skin cells which promote cell regeneration and instant hydration — deeply penetrates into the skin to hydrate, sooth and brighten the skin.

The Fleurgie Whitening Series is formulated to purify, detox, repair and strengthen skin cells, and protect the skin from UVB rays, resulting in radiant and ever-toned skin.

The Fleurgie Cleansing & Balancing Series aims to clean and clear the skin and instantly refreshes the skin. It effectively clears the skin and keeps it free from oil and dirt for a healthy and clear complexion.

Fleurgie range are paraben free, alcohol free, mineral oil free, animal extract free, fragrance and colouring free. Enjoy the ‘flower power’ now with the Fleurgie series available at all HerbaLine outlets. For more information, visit www.herbaline.com.my.