Daily Giveaway – July 23, 2018

WIN 5 Face Lifting & Glowing Skin Treatment and Fleurgie products vouchers from Herbaline worth a total of RM1,500!
Her Inspirasi
July 23, 2018
By Michelle Ng

HerbaLine’s recently launched a new product range which harnesses the power of flower essential oil extracts to beautify our skin. Named “Fleurgie” – the four-product series range is aimed to specifically address requirements for unique and maturing skin conditions.

The Fleurgie series come in four product range:

  • Fleurgie Anti-aging Series is formulated to delay and prevent the skin formulation of fine lines, improving even the deepest layer of skin while moisturising and energising the skin.
  • Fleurgie Moisturising Series hydrates the skin and retains moisture. The Advanced Moisturising range nourishes and protects the skin cells which promote cell regeneration and instant hydration — deeply penetrates into the skin to hydrate, sooth and brighten the skin.
  • The Fleurgie Whitening Series is formulated to purify, detox, repair and strengthen skin cells, and protect the skin from UVB rays, resulting in radiant and ever-toned skin.
  • The Fleurgie Cleansing & Balancing Series aims to clean and clear the skin and instantly refreshes the skin. It effectively clears the skin and keeps it free from oil and dirt for a healthy and clear complexion.

Fleurgie range are paraben free, alcohol free, mineral oil free, animal extract free, fragrance and colouring free. Enjoy the ‘flower power’ now with the Fleurgie series available at all HerbaLine outlets. For more information, visit www.herbaline.com.my.

How to win:-

  1. Login with your username and password. IF you are new, click register.
  2. Answer the question and submit the form.
    2. Click here if you have issue accessing the promo form above

Terms and Conditions:-

  • Winners will be notified via e-mail
  • Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry.
  • Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.
  • By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

