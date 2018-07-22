Navigation

Daily Giveaway – July 22, 2018

WIN 5 Limited Edition Clarins Shaping Facial Lift worth a total of RM1,925!
July 22, 2018
By Michelle Ng

In honour of Shaping Facial Lift’s 20 years of passion, plants and heritage, Clarins has created something special – a limited edition version of this beauty icon. Featuring a gorgeous bottle in Clarins’ signature red to represent passion and tradition, dressed in a floral motif in white to reflect care with a touch of gold for prestige, it’s as unique as it can be! Specially formulated for Asian women, Shaping Facial Lift:

  • Refines and enhances the face from the front and in profile
  • Reduces puffiness and minimizes a double chin
  • Lifts and firms facial contours, redefines features and reshapes the oval of the face
  • Moisturises and leaves skin feeling comfortable
How to win:-

  1. Login with your username and password. IF you are new, click register.
  2. Answer the question and submit the form.

Terms and Conditions:-

  • Winners will be notified via e-mail
  • Employees of Blu Inc Media, sponsors and their advertising agencies are not eligible for entry.
  • Prizes are not exchangeable for cash.
  • By participating in this promotion, winners agree to follow Blu Inc Media’s redemption policy and bear all postage and/or handling costs.

