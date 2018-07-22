Daily Giveaway – July 22, 2018

In honour of Shaping Facial Lift’s 20 years of passion, plants and heritage, Clarins has created something special – a limited edition version of this beauty icon. Featuring a gorgeous bottle in Clarins’ signature red to represent passion and tradition, dressed in a floral motif in white to reflect care with a touch of gold for prestige, it’s as unique as it can be! Specially formulated for Asian women, Shaping Facial Lift:

Refines and enhances the face from the front and in profile

Reduces puffiness and minimizes a double chin

Lifts and firms facial contours, redefines features and reshapes the oval of the face

Moisturises and leaves skin feeling comfortable